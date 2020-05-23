Carl Crawford 'At a Loss for Words' After 2 People Drowned at His Houston Home

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Former MLB outfielder Carl Crawford commented publicly Saturday for the first time since two people drowned in a pool at his Houston home last week.

Crawford wrote the following in an Instagram post:

"My Hearts Heavy. The tragic events that occurred at my home will be with me forever. I'm at a loss for words. I've struggled all week to manage my emotions and I keep thinking of the families of those who've passed and their grief, I know they have it the hardest. They are the first and last thing I think of these days. Please keep them in your prayers, I know they will always be in mine."

According to TMZ, a woman and a boy drowned at Crawford's home May 16. The boy, who was no more than five years old, fell into the pool and was followed by the woman, who was looking after him for the day.

Crawford had briefly gone inside his home before the boy and the woman fell into the pool and reportedly tried to revive them.

The 38-year-old Crawford last played in 2016 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Overall, Crawford played 15 MLB seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox and Dodgers from 2002 to '16.

Crawford was named an All-Star four times, won a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger award and was once named the All-Star Game MVP.

In 1,716 career regular-season games, Crawford hit .290 with 136 home runs, 766 RBI, 998 runs scored and 480 stolen bases, the latter of which is good for 43rd on the MLB all-time list.