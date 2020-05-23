Twins Minor League Affiliate Lists Stadium on Airbnb for $1,500-Per-Night Rental

May 23, 2020

While baseball is on hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic, bizarre minor league team promotions don't have to stop.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos, the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, are using the downtime to offer an opportunity to fans who crave their own ballpark, placing Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola, Florida, on Airbnb.

For $1,500 per night (plus the usual fees), 10 guests can enjoy all the minor league stadium has to offer.

Here's the official listing:

"For the first time ever, a professional baseball stadium is available for rent on AirBnB, giving fans the most intimate, behind-the-scenes ballpark experience in history. Whether you'd like to host an unforgettable overnight trip with your youth league team, throw an unbeatable birthday bash, stage a corporate retreat that will make you an office hero, or spend your bachelor party living your sports dream, Blue Wahoos Stadium is the ultimate rental. ...

"Want to hit with your friends in our batting cage? Be our guest! Want to play catch on the field at 11:30 PM? Be our guest! Want to take batting practice while having a couple cold ones with the boys? Be our guest! Want to take down your siblings in ping pong and video games in the clubhouse? Be our guest! Want to enjoy breakfast at home plate? Be our guest!"

The listing is officially verified by Airbnb. Reservations are available throughout the summer and extending into fall.

