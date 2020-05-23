Peyton Manning Shows Note-Heavy Scorecard Ahead Of Capital One's The Match

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Peyton Manning was notorious for his attention to detail as an NFL player, so it makes sense he would carry that over to the golf course.

In preparation for Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Charity" event, Manning appeared to take meticulous notes from his practice round at Medalist Golf Club with Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff:

It's not a surprise to see how seriously Manning is preparing for this year's edition of The Match. The five-time NFL MVP keeps a folder packed with notes for workouts and throwing routines he provided to attendees of the Manning Passing Academy.

Manning was on the course getting ready for Sunday's event in which he will team with Tiger Woods to take on Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. The foursome will tee off at 3 p.m. ET, with coverage on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN.