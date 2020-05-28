Ranking the 7 Worst Decisions Since the 2020 NFL Draft

1 of 7

With the eighth pick, the Arizona Cardinals selected Isaiah Simmons, one of the most versatile defensive prospects in recent memory. He logged at least 100 snaps at five positions for Clemson last season, per Pro Football Focus.

To unlock Simmons' potential, Arizona defensive coordinator Vance Joseph must put him in a position to succeed. Equally important, the play-caller has to do what's best for a unit that ranked 28th in scoring and gave up the most yards in 2019.

According to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals will use Simmons primarily at linebacker. He also reported it's "unlikely" the rookie will see much action at cornerback or safety.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury prefers Simmons learns one position, per Weinfuss.

"Our thought process, is if he is really able to focus on one position, having the flexibility to still move around, but really focus on one, and the sky can really be the limit," Kingsbury said.

That's a logical approach, but Joseph's decision to narrow the defender's focus to linebacker rather than safety needs a second thought.

Arizona's defense doesn't have a proven safety alongside Budda Baker. Deionte Thompson, a 2019 fifth-rounder, lined up for 252 defensive snaps in 2019.

As a collegian, Simmons started at safety for two seasons before he transitioned to linebacker. As Pro Football Focus noted, the 6'4", 238-pounder still played 232 combined snaps at free and strong safety last year.

The Cardinals signed linebackers Devon Kennard and De'Vondre Campbell during free agency. Simmons and Baker could be a strong pair at safety, which makes more sense than limiting snaps for a top-10 pick or a proven veteran on the second level of the defense.

The coaching staff could change Simmons' role at any time, so this decision may be overturned at some point for the sake of need in the secondary.