Kyler Murray, Joe Mixon Advance to Fox Sports' Madden Invitational Semifinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown, Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon and retired NFL running back Jamaal Charles advanced to the semifinals of the Fox Esports Madden NFL Invitational on Friday.

The eight-player tournament is raising money for Feeding America, which is the United States' largest domestic hunger-relief organization.

The other competitors included retired offensive lineman Kyle Long, Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan.

In the tournament, Brown's Ravens crushed Jordan's Saints behind a fantastic performance from reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson:



Mixon used the Kansas City Chiefs against Chark's Minnesota Vikings and coasted to victory thanks in part to this pick-six:

Charles' Chiefs took down Long's Bears to reach the semis, and Murray used his Cardinals to edge Thompson, who played the Eagles, by one score.

The semifinals and finals will air next Friday from 10 p.m. to midnight ET on FS1.