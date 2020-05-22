Cam Newton's Brother Caylin Announces Transfer to Auburn from Howard

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The younger brother of quarterback Cam Newton is following in his sibling's footsteps and transferring to Auburn University.

Caylin Newton, a redshirt junior, will join the Tigers from Howard University in Washington, D.C.

The Atlanta native lit up the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in 2018, leading the league in passing with 2,629 yards, 22 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He was named the 2019 MEAC Preseason Player of the Year but announced his intent to transfer after four games in October.

