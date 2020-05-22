Cam Newton's Brother Caylin Announces Transfer to Auburn from Howard

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 23, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 02: Quarterback Caylin Newton #3 of the Howard Bison throws against the UNLV Rebels during their game at Sam Boyd Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Howard won 43-40. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The younger brother of quarterback Cam Newton is following in his sibling's footsteps and transferring to Auburn University. 

Caylin Newton, a redshirt junior, will join the Tigers from Howard University in Washington, D.C.

The Atlanta native lit up the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in 2018, leading the league in passing with 2,629 yards, 22 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He was named the 2019 MEAC Preseason Player of the Year but announced his intent to transfer after four games in October.     

                                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button

