NBA Teams Reportedly Inquiring About Holding Training Camps at Bubble Sites

Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

NBA franchises in New York, Boston and Toronto were among those who approached the league office about sending their players directly to proposed bubble sites to resume practice amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, teams based in cities where stay-at-home orders have remained in place would prefer to avoid quarantining their players twice—once when they gather in their home markets and again when they arrive at the bubble site.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

