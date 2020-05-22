NBA Teams Reportedly Inquiring About Holding Training Camps at Bubble Sites

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 22, 2020

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 12: An NBA logo is shown at the 5th Avenue NBA store on March 12, 2020 in New York City. The National Basketball Association said they would suspend all games after player Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

NBA franchises in New York, Boston and Toronto were among those who approached the league office about sending their players directly to proposed bubble sites to resume practice amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, teams based in cities where stay-at-home orders have remained in place would prefer to avoid quarantining their players twice—once when they gather in their home markets and again when they arrive at the bubble site. 

                                                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Patrick Ewing Has COVID-19

    Knicks legend and current Georgetown HC announces he's tested positive for the coronavirus

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Patrick Ewing Has COVID-19

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Jerry Sloan Dies at 78

    Legendary Utah Jazz coach dies due to complications from Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jerry Sloan Dies at 78

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    2021 NBA Mock Draft 📝

    @Jonwass takes a way-too-early look at this stacked draft class ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    2021 NBA Mock Draft 📝

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Nets Trade Packages to Land Beal 🔮

    @AndrewDBailey puts together two trade ideas to help Brooklyn make KD-Kyrie-Beal Big Three ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Nets Trade Packages to Land Beal 🔮

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report