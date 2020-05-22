Woodley vs. Burns, Full UFC Fight Night Card Announced by Dana White

Woodley vs. Burns, Full UFC Fight Night Card Announced by Dana WhiteMay 22, 2020
UFC Fight Night is set for its next event on May 30 with president Dana White's unveiling of the full lineup Friday.
Tyron Woodley (19-4-1) and Gilbert Burns (18-3) will headline the evening's 11 bouts expected to take place at UFC's Apex facility in Las Vegas.
Here's how the rest of the fight card rounds out:
Featherweight: Chris Gutierrez vs. Vince Morales
Bantamweight: Louis Smolka vs. Casey Kenney
Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Brandon Royval
Light heavyweight: Jamahal Hill vs. Klidson Abreu
Catchweight (150 lbs): Billy Quarantillo vs. Spike Carlyle
Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Antonina Shevchenko
Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Hannah Cifers
Lightweight: Brok Weaver vs. Roosevelt Roberts
Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez
Heavyweight: Blagoy Ivanov vs. Augusto Sakai
