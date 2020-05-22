Woodley vs. Burns, Full UFC Fight Night Card Announced by Dana White

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

UFC Fight Night is set for its next event on May 30 with president Dana White's unveiling of the full lineup Friday.

Tyron Woodley (19-4-1) and Gilbert Burns (18-3) will headline the evening's 11 bouts expected to take place at UFC's Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Here's how the rest of the fight card rounds out:

Featherweight: Chris Gutierrez vs. Vince Morales

Bantamweight: Louis Smolka vs. Casey Kenney

Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Brandon Royval

Light heavyweight: Jamahal Hill vs. Klidson Abreu

Catchweight (150 lbs): Billy Quarantillo vs. Spike Carlyle

Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Hannah Cifers

Lightweight: Brok Weaver vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Heavyweight: Blagoy Ivanov vs. Augusto Sakai

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.