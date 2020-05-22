Packers' Lambeau Field to Reopen to No More Than 75 Employees on Tuesday

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 22, 2020

Lambeau Field is seen an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Washington Redskins Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers will slowly begin to reopen Lambeau Field to team employees next week, with no more than 75 staffers across all departments allowed inside. 

According to Jason Wilde of The Athletic and ESPN Wisconsin, no players or coaches will have access to the stadium when it opens on Tuesday. 

       

