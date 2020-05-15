NFL Sends Memo Saying Teams Can Open Facilities May 19 Depending on State Rules

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 15, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell looks on before Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

A memo from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to all 32 NFL teams states franchises can begin reopening their facilities with strict guidelines beginning May 19 as long as state and local regulations permit them to do so.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided the memo Friday, and Goodell wrote the following in part in his announcement of the news:

"Clubs may reopen their facilities beginning on May 19 if they are permitted to do so under governing state and local regulations, are in compliance with any additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction, and have implemented the protocols that were developed by [NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills] and distributed to all clubs on May 6."

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, all facilities were ordered to be shut down beginning March 25 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

                        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button

Related

    NFL Facilities Can Open in May

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Facilities Can Open in May

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL's Overhyped 'Superteam' for 2020

    Should you hop on the Arizona bandwagon now?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL's Overhyped 'Superteam' for 2020

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Hue Denies Russ-Browns Rumor

    Hue Jackson says he’s ‘never heard anything so crazy’ as rumor of Browns talking about Russell Wilson trade in ’18

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Hue Denies Russ-Browns Rumor

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Lawyer: Witnesses Clear Dunbar

    Seattle CB's lawyer says 5 witnesses signed affidavits exonerating Dunbar of involvement in armed robbery

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Lawyer: Witnesses Clear Dunbar

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report