NFL Sends Memo Saying Teams Can Open Facilities May 19 Depending on State Rules

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

A memo from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to all 32 NFL teams states franchises can begin reopening their facilities with strict guidelines beginning May 19 as long as state and local regulations permit them to do so.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided the memo Friday, and Goodell wrote the following in part in his announcement of the news:

"Clubs may reopen their facilities beginning on May 19 if they are permitted to do so under governing state and local regulations, are in compliance with any additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction, and have implemented the protocols that were developed by [NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills] and distributed to all clubs on May 6."

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, all facilities were ordered to be shut down beginning March 25 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.