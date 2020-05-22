49ers Partnering with Chegg to Host Virtual Graduation amid Pandemic

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are sending graduates off in style this year.

The 49ers have announced they will team with learning platform Chegg to host a virtual graduation ceremony May 30 that will live-stream on 49ers.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter at 8 p.m. ET.

According to NFL.com, former San Francisco offensive lineman Joe Staley will give the commencement address, and 49ers players will make special appearances. The first graduating class of the team's STEM Leadership Institute will be honored as well.

49ers community impact vice president Jenni Luke said in a statement:

"During such complicated times, it is crucial that we honor the Class of 2020 and recognize their hard work in reaching this important milestone of graduation. We know first-hand from our STEM Leadership Institute graduates that it takes incredible effort and sacrifice to achieve this accomplishment and we are proud to be a part of their graduation day."

Staley retired this offseason following an impressive career with San Francisco that started when the team selected him in the first round of the 2007 NFL draft.

He never suited up for another NFL team and leaves the league as a six-time Pro Bowler and 49ers fan favorite.