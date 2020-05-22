Aaron Judge's GF Samantha Bracksieck Name-Drops Yankees OF in DUI Arrest Video

Scott Roth/Associated Press

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge's girlfriend, Samantha Bracksieck, brought up the All-Star slugger multiple times during a traffic stop in February.

As seen in the following video obtained by TMZ, Bracksieck made several references to Judge during the traffic stop, which ended with her getting arrested:

"Do you know who my boyfriend is?" Bracksieck asked at one point before expressing concern over the reaction her arrest could generate. "This is gonna be bad for me," she added.

The arrest occurred on the night of Feb. 25 in Scottsdale, Arizona, after police say they pulled her over for driving without her headlights on. Bracksieck said she had drank two glasses of wine before driving, and after registering a 0.12 blood alcohol content (BAC) on the breathalyzer, she was arrested and charged with five crimes, including extreme DUI.

The legal limit in Arizona is 0.08 BAC.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.