Redskins' Adrian Peterson Thinks WAS Has 'Tools to Run the Table' This Season

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Despite coming off a 3-13 record last season, Adrian Peterson is optimistic about the Washington Redskins' chances of winning a Super Bowl in 2020.

Speaking to reporters on a Zoom call (h/t USA Today's Steve Gardner), Peterson believes the Redskins "have the tools to run the table" this season.

