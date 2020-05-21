2020 NBA 2K League Results: Raptors Beat Hawks, Improve to 6-0

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Technical issues can plague any competition when it's forced to operate remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the NBA 2K League was no exception on Thursday night, as technical issues caused the matchup between Cavs Legion and CLTX Gaming to be postponed.

No matter—there were still three other games on the schedule. Below, we'll break down those results and highlights.

Scores

Heat Check Gaming def. Grizz Gaming: 85-67, 79-73

Raptors Uprising def. Hawks Talon: 76-68, 79-71

Utah Jazz Gaming def. Magic Gaming: 60-57, 67-47

Recap

Heat Check Gaming is in the win column.

The team got its first win of the season on Thursday night, led by Glennratty's huge night, as he scored a combined 75 points in the two games.

While Heat Check ended its losing streak, Raptors Uprising has now won six games in a row.

Kenny put in work yet again for the team, scoring 25 points in Game 1 and going off for 43 points in Game 2. This man is on another level right now.

Sick One added a double-double in Game 1 (12 points, 13 rebounds) and a seven-point, nine-rebound, nine-assist showing in Game 2.

Oh, and this slick dunk, too.

Finally, the Jazz closed out the all-sweep night by disposing of Magic Gaming in two games.

Ria was the man for the winners, with double-doubles in both Game 1 (18 points, 12 rebounds) and Game 2 (23 points, 19 boards).

Strong showing from the big man. Strong showing from the Jazz.