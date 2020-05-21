Former MLB Pitcher Barry Enright Wins Outlaw Tour's TPC Champions Classic

Rich Pilling/Getty Images

Barry Enright, a former MLB pitcher who now works as a pitching coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks' Class-A short-season affiliate Hillsboro Hops, took the Outlaw Tour's TPC Champions Classic after winning a sixth playoff hole.

Enright outlasted Sam Triplett for the win. Both men entered the playoff alongside Dylan Wu after the trio finished the 54-hole event at eight under.

Wu, who birdied the last to make the playoff, was eliminated on the first hole.

Enright, who was participating in his first-ever pro event, overcame 500-1 odds to win it all, per Jeff Sherman of SuperBook USA.



The Outlaw Tour is a professional golf tour based in Arizona. Numerous golfers who have played on the Korn Ferry Tour, which is the PGA Tour's developmental tour, participated at TPC Scottsdale. Examples include Wu and KK Limbhasut.

Other competitors at this week's event included Peter Kuest, who was ranked as the United States' top college golfer during the 2019-20 season, per Dick Harmon of the Deseret News. One-time PGA Tour Latinoamerica winner Patrick Flavin also took part.

The Outlaw Tour has also welcomed a few PGA Tour players looking for a place to play during the COVID-19 pandemic, including Alex Cejka and J.J. Spaun.

Neither played this week, but Enright didn't exactly beat a field full of weekend-warrior golfers.

The 34-year-old spoke with the Outlaw Tour on his impressive accomplishment:

Enright played in the bigs for four seasons for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Angels between 2010-13. He bounced around the minor leagues and Mexican Baseball League from 2014-18 before retiring in 2019.