Chase Briscoe on Emotional Xfinity Series Victory: This Is More Than a Race Win

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Chase Briscoe won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Toyota 200 on Thursday just two days after learning that his wife, Marissa, suffered a miscarriage.

Briscoe spoke with reporters after the emotional win, saying that his victory was "more than a race win" given the week's events.

"This is more than a race win," Briscoe said, per the Associated Press (via ESPN). "This is the biggest day of my life after the toughest day in my life, and to be able to best the best there is so satisfying."

The 25-year-old, who won his fourth Xfinity Series race, also said the following: "This has been the hardest week I've ever had to deal with, and God is so good. Even when I took the lead with 50 to go, I was crying inside the race car."

Briscoe held off two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch for the victory.

On Wednesday, Briscoe posted on Instagram that his wife, Marissa, suffered a miscarriage.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver was on the infield of the Darlington Raceway on Tuesday when he FaceTimed his wife during a fetal doppler test as part of a 12-week pregnancy exam to hear the baby's heartbeat, which was not detected.

Chase and Marissa Briscoe were expecting a daughter, due on Dec. 1.

After the race, Briscoe fell to his knees and cried. He soon provided these comments to reporters, per Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports:

"It’s unfortunate what we were dealt, but we felt like God did it for a reason. We felt like using our platform to help others through it down the road might be what our calling was. That was why we did it, and obviously now, it’s truly a miracle.

"That’s the only way I can put it. It definitely makes more sense now. It still doesn’t make it any easier, but definitely makes a lot more sense."

The Xfinity win marked Briscoe's second victory this season, with the first coming at the Boyd Gaming 300 in Las Vegas in February.