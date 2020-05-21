Mike Miller Shades Paul Pierce's LeBron James Top-5 All-Time Omission on Twitter

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 22, 2020

Miami Heat shooting guard Mike Miller (13) and Miami Heat small forward LeBron James (6) laugh at an official's call during the second half of Game 6 of the NBA Finals basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Tuesday, June 18, 2013 in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Former Boston Celtics All-Star Paul Pierce said during ESPN's NBA Countdown on Tuesday that LeBron James is not among his top-five NBA players of all time:

Mike Miller, who won back-to-back championships with James on the Miami Heat in 2012 and '13, mocked Pierce for his reasoning Thursday:

"When I go back, and I talk about these players and the top-five players who not only built up organizations or helped continue organizations' tradition, a la [the late] Kobe [Bryant], I go back and I ask myself, 'What has LeBron did to build up any organization from the ground up?'" Pierce said.

James was taken No. 1 overall by his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 NBA draft. The 35-year-old controversially left to join Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh on the Heat, where he played from 2010 through 2014, before returning to the Cavs and leading the franchise to its first-ever title in 2016.

The three-time champion signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018.

Pierce was taken 10th overall by the Celtics in 1998 and stayed in Boston through 2013. The 2008 NBA champion ended his playing career with the Brooklyn Nets (2013-14), Washington Wizards (2014-15) and Los Angeles Clippers (2015-17).

Pierce's Celtics lost to James' Heat 4-3 in the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals.

