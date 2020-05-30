Power Ranking Every Women’s Superstar on WWE's Raw and SmackDown Roster

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Women's wrestling has finally become an enduring staple of WWE. While female wrestlers have always been a part of the company, the division has never felt as important as today.

This has led to an expanded roster and more expectations laid upon those at the top. It is no longer enough to just make an impact. Talent and performance is at a premium, leaving many women lagging behind that could have been household names in previous eras.

Who are the defining women in current WWE? Who are the women that should be watched on their rise to success?

In order to rank these women, criteria has to be established for what puts one woman over another. This is not a week-to-week power ranking. It is purely looking at the overall standing of the women currently on the roster.

Therefore, the most important criteria to determine this ranking are as follows: in-ring ability, promo skills, charisma, star power, potential, accomplishments and current standing. I gave each its own ranking to create an aggregate score that determined these power rankings.

These are all somewhat subjective, but adding various rankings makes the final results more directly tied to performance. Given those criteria, these are the current power rankings for every single woman on the Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown rosters.