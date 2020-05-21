Phil Jackson Attends Eagles' Virtual Offseason Meeting as Guest Speaker

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Phil Jackson led the Chicago Bulls (1991-93, 1996-98) and Los Angeles Lakers (2000-02, 2008-10) to 11 NBA championships as a head coach, and the 74-year-old imparted his wisdom on the Philadelphia Eagles during a virtual team meeting Thursday:

Jackson and the Michael Jordan-led Bulls have resurfaced in mainstream media because of The Last Dance, a 10-part documentary series that aired on ESPN from April 19 to May 17.

Chicago deciding to replace Doug Collins with Jackson as head coach because of Collins' resistance toward implementing the triangle offense was one of several topics explored in the series.

The Bulls selected Jordan third overall in the 1984 NBA draft, and the six-time champion had three head coaches (Collins, Stan Albeck, Kevin Loughery) before Jackson took over and maximized his Hall of Fame abilities for team success.

The Last Dance centered around the Bulls' 1997-98 title run, the sixth and final one of their dynasty, with the title came from Jackson:

Bulls brass had explicitly stated prior to the 1997-98 campaign that it would be the last of Jackson's tenure as head coach of the team, while Jordan's decision to announce his second retirement as well as other players such as Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman leaving for other organizations were assumed but not confirmed until afterward.