ESPN Reportedly Will Air 'This Is SportsCenter' Specials on Sunday

Mike Windle/Getty Images

ESPN will broadcast three specials dedicated to its "This Is SportsCenter" commercials, which have aired since 1995.

Per Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Elle Duncan and Steve Levy will co-host the specials Sunday.

The first one is an hour long and dedicated to the ad campaign's history, and the second special will cover ads featuring star athletes.

The final edition will be a half-hour and focus on mascots' appearances in the ads.

Per McCarthy, a total of 411 "This Is SportsCenter" ads have hit the airwaves since the campaign's inception 25 years ago. It has featured athletes such as LeBron James, Tiger Woods, Serena Williams and ex-NFL quarterback Peyton Manning.

Anchors have also been heavily featured, including the late Stuart Scott, who appeared in 83 commercials, per McCarthy.