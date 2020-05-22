Capital One's 'The Match': Odds, Rules, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Tee Time

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The two best quarterbacks of their generation will join the two best golfers of their generation in Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Charity" on Sunday.

The golf exhibition will pair Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla., all to benefit those affected by COVID-19. The competitors and WarnerMedia will make a combined $10 million donation to relief efforts.

While the matchup will be competitive—as is the case in any event where these four athletes are involved—you can also expect some lighthearted trash talk over the course of the 18 holes.

Here's everything you need to know about what could be the most exciting sporting event in months.

Schedule

Date: Sunday, May 24

Tee Time: 3 p.m. ET

Pre-Show: 2 p.m. ET (B/R App)

TV: TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN

Live Stream: B/R App, TBS.com, TNTdrama.com

Rules

The front nine will feature best-ball, with each of the four players playing by themselves and the best score wins for each team. According to Christopher Powers of Golf Digest, Brady and Manning will get an extra stroke on three different holes to give them a chance.

The back nine will have a Modified Alternate Shot format, which includes all four golfers teeing off but only one ball being used to finish the hole. The players will alternate strokes until the hole is completed, which could put a lot of pressure on Brady and Manning playing alongside a pair of professionals.

Additionally, there will be several challenges throughout the round to help raise money for coronavirus relief.

Challenge Holes (Shipper)

Hole 3 - Audi Long Drive (Pros): $250,000

Hole 4 - Progressive Closest to the Hole Challenge (All Players) Within 1 foot: $1 million Within 2 feet: $500,000 Within 5 feet: $250,000 5 feet or more: $125,000

Hole 5 - Capital One Club Challenge (All Players): $250,000

Hole 8 - Michelob ULTRA Hole-in-One Challenge (All Players): $25 million

Hole 12 - Progressive Closest to the Hole Challenge (All Players) Within 1 foot: $1 million Within 2 feet: $500,000 Within 5 feet: $250,000 5 feet or more: $125,000

Hole 15 - Audi Long Drive (Amateurs): $250,000

Hole 16 - Michelob ULTRA Hole-in-One Challenge (All Players): $25 million

Notable Odds (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Match Winner: Woods/Manning (-186), Mickelson/Brady (+160)

Leader after 9 Holes: Woods/Manning (-106), Mickelson/Brady (+165), Tie (+400)

Hole in One: Yes (+5000)

Eagle in the Tournament: Yes (+350), No (-455)

Hole a Shot from off the Green: Yes (+240), No (-305)

Hole 1 Longest Tee Shots: Manning (-125), Brady (+100)

Note: -125 odds means $125 bet wins $100. Full list of props available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Preview

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

We know what the two professionals can do on a golf course.

Woods is one of the best ever to play the sport with 82 PGA Tour wins and 15 major championships, while Mickelson is also an all-time great with 44 career victories and more than $91 million in money earned on tour.

Mickelson also defeated Woods in last year's head-to-head battle.

Brady and Manning are better known for their NFL careers with eight Super Bowl titles, eight MVP awards and 28 Pro Bowl selections between them. They both golf, although this will be a test about how good they are outside their usual element.

Either way, we know everyone involved has plenty of confidence.

The four recently discussed the upcoming event with Ernie Johnson:

There has also been plenty of banter back and forth, especially from Brady and Manning:

With all participants wearing microphones during the event, Capital One's The Match should be a memorable competition.