Redskins' Adrian Peterson 'Didn't Like' Trading NFL's 'Best' OL Trent Williams

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson was disappointed to see Trent Williams shipped out to the San Francisco 49ers in April.

Bringing an end to the long standoff between Williams and the team, Washington acquired a 2020 fifth-round pick and 2021 third-rounder in return for the seven-time Pro Bowler.

"I didn't like the trade," Peterson said Thursday, per the Washington Post's Sam Fortier. "Obviously, I feel like Trent is the best offensive lineman in the game. ... I was hoping that there would be some good ending."

Peterson's frustration is understandable, but Washington had its back against the wall.

Williams' relationship had deteriorated to the point he didn't play a single game in 2019. The 31-year-old was upset with how the Redskins handled what turned out to be a cancerous tumor on his head.

Trading or releasing Williams was effectively Washington's only option unless it was content to let him sit at home for another year.

The terms of the trade with San Francisco illustrated the Redskins' lack of leverage. Although two mid-round draft picks wasn't a great haul for a player of Williams' caliber, leaving the situation unresolved wasn't going to improve the incoming offers.

Compounding the impact of Williams' departure, Washington hasn't made a corresponding move to adequately fill the void. One of Saahdiq Charles, Cornelius Lucas or Geron Christian is likely to be the starting left tackle. Charles is a rookie, and neither of the other two has proved himself to be a quality NFL starter.