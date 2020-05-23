B/R NBA Staff: The 3 Most Lopsided Trades of Every Decade

1 of 6

Celtics Send Ed Macauley and Cliff Hagan to St. Louis Hawks for Bill Russell (1956)

The tale of how Bill Russell wound up on the Boston Celtics is a convoluted mess, made all the more complicated by details ranging from the St. Louis Hawks' financial troubles to the use of the Ice Capades as a bargaining tool. Add the fog of almost 65 years of intervening history, and it's basically become a folk tale.

Here's the gist, though: Boston traded Ed Macauley and Cliff Hagan for the right to select Russell with the No. 2 pick in the 1956 draft. McCauley had made six All-Star teams (in an eight-team league, mind you) at the time he was dealt. But that resume doesn't stack up to the one Russell compiled, complete with a dozen All-Star Games, 11 titles in 13 seasons, five MVP awards and wide regard as the greatest defensive player in history.

76ers Send Wilt Chamberlain to Los Angeles Lakers (1968)

On July 9, 1968, the Lakers traded Darrall Imhoff, Jerry Chambers and Archie Clark for a 31-year-old Wilt Chamberlain who was coming off a season with the Philadelphia 76ers in which he averaged 24.3 points, 23.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists.

Between relocating to L.A. from Minneapolis in 1960 and adding Chamberlain in the summer before the 1968-69 season, the Lakers faced the Celtics in the Finals five times...and lost every meeting. Finally, in 1972, Chamberlain won Finals MVP and, along with plenty of help from Jerry West, secured the first championship in the L.A. era of the franchise.

More importantly, the trade that brought Wilt to Los Angeles hinted at a future in which the team would remake itself time and again by reeling in the biggest trade targets and free agents in the league. If not for the precedent set by the Chamberlain acquisition, who's to say if the Lakers go on to land Kareem Abdul-Jabber, Shaquille O'Neal or LeBron James?

This is the trade that begat decades of transactional ambition in Los Angeles.

Warriors Trade Chamberlain to 76ers (1965)

The prior two trades had league-altering consequences, as they solidified the two winningest traditions in the NBA. This one makes the cut for a simpler reason: It saw a megastar traded for peanuts.

The San Francisco Warriors had somehow lost 17 straight games prior to trading Chamberlain to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul Neumann, Connie Dierking, Lee Shaffer and $150,000 on Jan. 15, 1965. Wilt was averaging 38.9 points and 23.5 rebounds when the deal went down, but the Warriors were short on cash and, clearly, not winning much. All they got for him were three forgettable names with only one All-Star season between them, Shaffer's 1962-63 campaign. Notably, Shaffer didn't play another NBA game after the deal.

Meanwhile, Chamberlain led Philly to the 1967 championship, winning his first ring and making the Sixers the only team other than the Celtics to collect a title in the 1960s.

