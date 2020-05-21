Video: Warriors' Steph Curry Gives Look at His Family's Life Amid Pandemic

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry might be one of the best and highest-paid players in the NBA, but he's just like everybody else and trying to make the most of self-isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Curry uploaded a video to his YouTube channel detailing how he and his family have passed the time in recent weeks.

With the NBA slowly working toward a return, the two-time MVP may not be cooped up for much longer.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe reported the NBA is expected to "issue guidelines around June 1 that will allow franchises to start recalling players who've left their markets as a first step toward a formal ramp-up for the season's resumption."

According to the report, many around the league believe NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will sign off on a return in June, with games starting back up by the end of July.

The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick reported the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, has emerged as the favorite to serve as the NBA's central hub amid the pandemic.