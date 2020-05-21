Report: Free-Agent WR Josh Gordon Applying for Reinstatement from Suspension

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver Josh Gordon intends to apply for his reinstatement into the NFL "soon," according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

"As the source explains it, Gordon is doing well," Florio wrote. "He's working out and he's ready to play. The goal is to get him cleared to return before training camp."

Gordon made 11 appearances for the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in 2019 before receiving an indefinite suspension in December for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug and substance abuse policies.

