Report: Free-Agent WR Josh Gordon Applying for Reinstatement from Suspension

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2020

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 02: Josh Gordon #10 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings during their game at CenturyLink Field on December 02, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver Josh Gordon intends to apply for his reinstatement into the NFL "soon," according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

"As the source explains it, Gordon is doing well," Florio wrote. "He's working out and he's ready to play. The goal is to get him cleared to return before training camp."

Gordon made 11 appearances for the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in 2019 before receiving an indefinite suspension in December for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug and substance abuse policies.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Betting Picks for Capital One’s the Match ⛳

    • Picks and props for Tiger-Phil-Tom-Peyton • Expert analysis and course breakdown • Special guest: Happy Gilmore’s caddie

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Betting Picks for Capital One’s the Match ⛳

    Apple Podcasts
    via Apple Podcasts

    If Big Ben Is Back, So Are the Steelers

    @GDavenport on why Roethlisberger transforms Pittsburgh into legit AFC contenders

    NFL logo
    NFL

    If Big Ben Is Back, So Are the Steelers

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Vets We Think Might Get Cut

    Early predictions for the most surprising cuts of 2020

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Vets We Think Might Get Cut

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Doing the 2001 NFL Draft

    Brees, LT, Vick. We re-drafted the star-studded class of 2001

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Re-Doing the 2001 NFL Draft

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report