Titans WR A.J. Brown Says 'Sky Is the Limit' for Him After Breakout Rookie Year

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2020

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: A.J. Brown #11 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates on the way to the locker room after the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

After exceeding expectations in his rookie season, Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown is aiming for more in 2020.

Brown caught 52 passes for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns and was the only rookie wideout to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards. He told Titans beat writer Jim Wyatt he wants to "improve on everything" and "be a complete, well-rounded football player":

"I think the sky is the limit for me to be honest. I am great learner, and I am going to keep learning each and every day. There's definitely a lot of things I can clean up. In year one, I was really just trying to play fast and not think about it too much. In year two I can really key in and focus what I really need to focus on and learn a lot more stuff in regard to coverages and everything else."

                    

Video Play Button

