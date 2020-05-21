Titans WR A.J. Brown Says 'Sky Is the Limit' for Him After Breakout Rookie Year

Tim Warner/Getty Images

After exceeding expectations in his rookie season, Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown is aiming for more in 2020.

Brown caught 52 passes for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns and was the only rookie wideout to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards. He told Titans beat writer Jim Wyatt he wants to "improve on everything" and "be a complete, well-rounded football player":

"I think the sky is the limit for me to be honest. I am great learner, and I am going to keep learning each and every day. There's definitely a lot of things I can clean up. In year one, I was really just trying to play fast and not think about it too much. In year two I can really key in and focus what I really need to focus on and learn a lot more stuff in regard to coverages and everything else."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.