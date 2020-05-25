Cam Newton and 7 Other NFL Free Agents We Can't Believe Haven't Found a Home Yet

0 of 8

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

It has been the oddest of NFL offseasons. With the COVID-19 pandemic putting most of America under restrictions for much of the spring, a massive monkey wrench has been thrown into most offseason activities.

Nowhere is that more evident than in free agency.

It's hardly unprecedented for a big name or two to still be looking for work in May. But this year's list of available players on Memorial Day weekend is mind-boggling. Whether it's on the offensive line, the defensive front or the secondary, several multi-time Pro Bowlers are still searching for homes.

There's even an MVP quarterback who still doesn't have a team.

For some players, it's a matter of timing—they were released late in the offseason. For others, it's a matter of health—with facilities closed, players can't be brought in for interviews (and the physicals that come with them).

Whatever the reason, it's hard to believe some of these stars will likely head into June still looking for a team.

So the least we can do is help by pointing out the best fit for each.