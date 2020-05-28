Re-Drafting the 2004 NFL Draft

0 of 32

This offseason, Bleacher Report is imagining how every NFL draft this century would go down if teams could jump into Dr. Emmett L. Brown's retrofitted DMC DeLorean and go back in time.

What if they could all set the flux capacitor for April 24, 2004?

In our opinion, you'd end up with three legendary quarterbacks in the top four, an often-overlooked signal-caller joining them in the top 10 and five undrafted players in Round 1.

Here are the specifics in a first-round re-draft that includes four quarterbacks, four wide receivers, two running backs, two tight ends*, four offensive linemen, 10 front-seven defenders and six defensive backs.

*Depending on how you view Jason Peters