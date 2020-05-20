Cowboys' Randy Gregory Working Through NFL Reinstatement Process, Says Agent

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 16: Randy Gregory #94 of the Dallas Cowboys is seen before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys edge-rusher Randy Gregory, who was suspended for the entirety of the 2019 season for violating the league's substance-abuse policy, is hoping to be reinstated ahead of the 2020 season.

"We are working through the process," his agent, Peter Schaffer, told Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. "We are very happy for Aldon [Smith] and wish him all the luck in the world and successful resumption of his career. It's refreshing to see the NFL following through on their stated goal to focus more of rehabbing players than punishing players."

Smith was conditionally reinstated by the NFL this offseason after being out of the league since 2015, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.  

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

