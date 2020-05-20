Report: Non-Contending NBA Teams Want Draft, Free Agency Focus over Restart

Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

The NBA is considering resuming its 2019-20 season, which is currently suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Orlando, Florida, in mid-July, per Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic.

That resumption of play may include teams well outside the playoff picture with just one month of regular-season games left on the slate. But per Marc Berman of the New York Post, "Sources have indicated that teams out of the mix just want to prepare for next season and focus on the draft and free agency."

There's little to nothing for teams far outside the top eight playoff seeds in each conference to play for at this juncture.

Of note, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said on a video conference call (h/t Laurence Miedema of the Mercury News) that his 15-50 team is in "offseason mode."

"It feels like the offseason. And in fact we had a Zoom call, (general manager) Bob Myers and I got on a Zoom with our players, our whole roster last week. And it was just a chance to check in, but it was also a chance for Bob to update the players on his contact with the league and the latest news, but it also kind of felt like our annual team exit meeting.

"Our coaching staff and I have been undergoing staff evaluations, offseason plans, so we are absolutely in offseason mode right now."

Per Berman, the league has considered playing a truncated finish to the regular season involving all 30 teams, as well as going straight to the playoffs. A middle ground would include a play-in tournament to determine the final playoff seeds, with ninth through 12th place in each conference added to the picture.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.