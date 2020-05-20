Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on Shad Gaspard's Death: 'Tough One to Process'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson paid tribute on Instagram on Wednesday to former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard, whose body was found on a Venice Beach, California, shore three days after he disappeared while swimming with his 10-year-old son, Aryeh:

"This one hurts. Great guy. My deepest condolences and love to Shad Gaspard's wife, son and family. Shad drowned in the ocean, but not before instructing lifeguards to save his 10yr old son first. That's the love of a father. This is a tough one to process. Love and light to Shad's family. And your warrior spirit lives on through your son."

He also added the following on Twitter:

Per the Associated Press, the 39-year-old Gaspard and his son were caught in a rip current Sunday. Jonathan Loyd of NBC Los Angeles reported that a law enforcement source said Gaspard instructed the responders to save his son first.

Aryeh survived, but the AP reported that Gaspard was last seen about 50 yards from shore by a lifeguard, who said a wave crashed over the ex-WWE Superstar and swept him out to sea.

Gaspard wrestled as one-half of the Cryme Time tag team alongside JTG. Their apex was a match against Big Show and Chris Jericho for the Unified WWE Tag Team title belts at SummerSlam in 2009.

Cryme Time lost that match and broke up in 2010. Gaspard defeated JTG in a May 2010 match, effectively ending their feud. He was released from WWE in November 2010.

Tributes poured in after news of Gaspard's death, with WWE.com writing the following on some of his accomplishments:

"Admired by friends and colleagues for his warmth and humor, Gaspard was no stranger to heroic deeds. In 2016, he broke up an armed robbery in Coral Springs, Fla., pinning the suspect to the ground until police arrived.

"Gaspard was also a multitalented individual, creating his own graphic novel and acting in several TV shows and films, including 'Brothers' and 'Think Like a Man Too.'"

Lloyd also spoke with Gaspard's friend, Lance Keys.

"He was a big guy. He had a big muscles but he had a bigger heart," Keys said.

Others chimed in as well:

Gaspard is survived by his wife, Siliana, and Aryeh.