Roy Williams Calls Leaving Kansas for UNC in 2003 'Low Point' of Career

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 20, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - FEBRUARY 17: Head coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels is seen during the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Purcell Pavilion on February 17, 2020 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Roy Williams has gone 467-152 and claimed three NCAA national championships since taking over as North Carolina's head men's basketball coach in 2003.

Yet he told Kansas City's 610 Sports Radio on Monday that didn't feel so great about his move from Kansas to North Carolina when he decided to leave the Jayhawks (h/t 247Sports' Scott Chasen):

"If I had known how dirty I was going to feel walking out of that meeting where I told the players I was leaving, I never could have done it. Because that was the low point. I just felt so worthless. And yet my sister was sick back in North Carolina. My dad was sick. My dad died—we weren’t real close, but my dad died the first year I was back. My sister died three years later. And coach [Dean] Smith himself had said, 'We wanted you the other time. We need you this time.'"

The Tar Heels previously tried to lure Williams in 2000, but he decided to stay in Lawrence.

"I went through it in 2000, and I had promised Nick Collison I was going to be there his whole career," Williams added. "And I never could figure out how to justify leaving after I promised a kid. That was the biggest thing."   

Williams led Kansas from 1988 through the 2002-03 campaign. The Jayhawks went 418-101 under Williams but never won a national championship.

Video Play Button

The 2019-20 season saw Williams surpass the late Dean Smith, his mentor at North Carolina, for fourth on the Division I all-time wins list:

The 70-year-old Williams grew up near Asheville, North Carolina, and completed his bachelor's degree in education at UNC in 1972.   

Related

    Mac McClung's Top 7 👀

    Top transfer cut his list to Texas Tech, BYU, Auburn, Memphis, USC, Arkansas and Wake Forest. Comment your prediction ✍

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Mac McClung's Top 7 👀

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Austin Rivers: Duke's 2012 Loss to Lehigh a 'Stain' on Program's Reputation

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Austin Rivers: Duke's 2012 Loss to Lehigh a 'Stain' on Program's Reputation

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Looking Ahead: Leaky Black

    UNC Basketball logo
    UNC Basketball

    Looking Ahead: Leaky Black

    Tarheeltimes
    via Tarheeltimes

    NCAA Letting Players on Campus

    NCAA votes to allow football and basketball players back on campus starting June 1, final say up to teams and conferences

    UNC Basketball logo
    UNC Basketball

    NCAA Letting Players on Campus

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report