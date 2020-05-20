Austin Rivers: Duke's 2012 Loss to Lehigh a 'Stain' on Program's Reputation

Adam Wells
May 20, 2020

Duke's Austin Rivers (0) reacts after a basket against Virginia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2012. Duke won 70-65 in overtime.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Based on seeding, Duke's worst loss in the NCAA tournament came in 2012 when No. 15 Lehigh stunned the Blue Devils 75-70 in the round of 64. 

On Wednesday's episode of Go Off alongside Seth Curry, former Duke guard Austin Rivers called that defeat a "stain" on the program's reputation (starting at 18:48 mark).

Rivers and Curry were the top two scorers for the 2011-12 Duke team that went 27-6 during the regular season and advanced to the semifinals of the ACC tournament. 

That squad won eight of its last 10 games between the regular season and conference tournament to earn a No. 2 seed. 

Lehigh won the Patriot League tournament, knocking off top-seeded Bucknell in the championship game. The Mountain Hawks were led by future Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum. He scored a game-high 30 points, despite shooting 9-of-24 from the field.

Rivers and Curry combined to shoot 6-of-23 and only made three of their 14 three-point attempts. 

That game marked Duke's first opening-game loss in the NCAA tournament since 2007. It's one of only nine times in tournament history that a team seeded No. 15 or lower has won a round-of-64 game. 

