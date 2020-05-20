Dustin Johnson Talks Capital One's The Match, All-Time Best Golfers in B/R AMA

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Over the course of his 12 years on the PGA Tour, Dustin Johnson has established himself as one of the best golfers in the world with 20 career wins.

Johnson's crowning achievement on the golf course came in 2016 when he won his first⁠—and to date, only⁠—major championship at the U.S. Open. The South Carolinian was also named PGA Tour Player of the Year that season.

Since the golf season is currently on indefinite hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic, Johnson sat down for a B/R AMA to answer fan questions about Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Charity" event taking place this Saturday, his list of the best golfers in history and more.

The following is the full transcript from the AMA session.

@GridironGod12: Who will win the Phil vs. Tiger match?

I think it's gonna be a good one. Gonna go with Tiger and Peyton [Manning]. It's Tiger's home course, so he's got a little bit of an advantage.

@TACKOFALLFANCLUB: What is your golf Mount Rushmore?

Tiger and Jack for sure. Byron Nelson. And I don't know, there's so many good ones. I'll go with Arnie.

@JackPail: Describe what it felt like when you won the US Open?

It's really hard to describe. It was an incredible feeling, especially the year before I finished second. So to come back and win it the next year was an incredible feeling. It was father's day, Paulina and my oldest son were there, so it was an unbelievable feeling.

@MsilverSports: Favorite show during quarantine?

The Last Dance is pretty good. I play a lot of golf with MJ so I know him...he's obviously an incredible athlete...but just to see what he was back then and how much work he put in, he worked harder than everybody else, and the way he pushed his team and evolved as a player from the first few years of his career to when he started winning. I met him later in life so he was already done playing basketball, so to see how he was back then was pretty cool. He’s still a competitor, we play a lot of golf together, he still loves competing, you can see where it comes from.

@therealGM: What was the best part of returning to a live match last weekend?

Great just to get out and compete again. Obviously it's been a while, it'll be over three months by the time we actually tee it up here hopefully the 2nd week of June. Nice to get out and compete and get some sense of what it'll be like when we return to playing with no fans...it will be strange, especially that first week probably without fans, but we're still competing at a high level. We're just so used to playing in front of big crowds. The energy will definitely be different.

@hockeything: I saw your commercial on Instagram with James Harden and Mike Trout, was it cool being with them?

Well obviously yes, it's always great to collaborate with incredible athletes. In the Bodyarmor campaign we're celebrating athletes at every level and inspiring them to keep getting better. So yeah, it was really cool.

@MRFunFact: If 2K made PGA 2k21 what do you think your player rating would be?

I'm going to go with 91. I feel like I'm not playing that great this year so far.

@Coco9: I am a high school golfer. What is a piece of advice you could give me that would help me on the course?

You can't be too good at putting and chipping.

@ChickfilAisbetta: Chick-fil-A or Popeyes?

Chick-fil-A. I like the spicy chicken sandwich.

@ShakeSandas: What is your favorite sports team?

South Carolina Gamecocks. I like a lot of professional teams, got a lot of friends that play on a lot of teams.

@MsilverSports: Favorite all-time golf course?

Baker's Bay in the Bahamas. Not necessarily for the golf course.





@BenitoTheSmooth: Boys golf trip, all expenses paid, top 3 course/resorts you'd recommend?

Oh wow. Oh man, there's so many golf courses. For me, it would be Pebble Beach, Maui and then down here in South Florida where I live, Grove 23, Meridian and Bear's Paw.

@MNsports05: Who is the funniest guy on the tour?

Kevin Kisner always makes me laugh.

@Grucci: When and why did you start playing golf?

Started playing when I was young. I loved the sport from when I started playing. I played all the other sports but for me, I liked the individual aspect of it where you can't blame anyone else, it's on you and only you. That's what I really enjoy about the sport. It's just you.

@dad: What's the first thing you said when you met Wayne Gretzky?

"Nice to meet you, Wayne."

I talk to Wayne all the time. First time I met him was actually down here in South Florida...me and Wayne, it's great obviously having someone like Wayne to talk to or get advice from. Can't ask for anything better really. He dominated his sport I think more than any athlete ever has at any sport.

@wolanfootball: Who's the best celebrity golfer you've played with?

There's a lot of really good ones. Mardy Fish is pretty good, Anze Kopitar is a good pick, Jake Owens is a good pick...there's quite a few good celebrity golf players.

Universal AMA Questions



What is your favorite shot of your career?

The 6-wood I hit on 18th at the US Open.

Go-to pre-game song or soundtrack?

I don't have one song but yeah I like listening to music when I'm doing my warm-ups. It's not a specific song, got a playlist of songs that I like.

How far do you think the moon is from Earth?

Geez. Should know this, huh. I was gonna say, like...150,000 miles.