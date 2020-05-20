Jazz's Mike Conley Donates $200k to Aid Those Impacted by COVID-19

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley is planning to donate $200,000 to several charities involved with COVID-19 relief.

Conley told Malika Andrews of ESPN that he will split the donation among the following organizations: Utah Food Bank; CodeCrew in Memphis, Tennessee; the Community Shelter Board and Columbus Urban League in Ohio; the Indianapolis Public Schools foundation; and the New Haven Missionary Baptist Church in Arkansas.

"These communities that I chose are areas that I had a connection with," Conley said. "Obviously, Memphis. I was born in Arkansas, my family is in Arkansas. I play in Salt Lake. Indiana, I grew up there from age nine into high school. And Columbus—being a Buckeye and that is where I am living now."

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.