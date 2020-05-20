Jazz's Mike Conley Donates $200k to Aid Those Impacted by COVID-19

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 20, 2020

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley warms up during practice before the start of their NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley is planning to donate $200,000 to several charities involved with COVID-19 relief.

Conley told Malika Andrews of ESPN that he will split the donation among the following organizations: Utah Food Bank; CodeCrew in Memphis, Tennessee; the Community Shelter Board and Columbus Urban League in Ohio; the Indianapolis Public Schools foundation; and the New Haven Missionary Baptist Church in Arkansas.

"These communities that I chose are areas that I had a connection with," Conley said. "Obviously, Memphis. I was born in Arkansas, my family is in Arkansas. I play in Salt Lake. Indiana, I grew up there from age nine into high school. And Columbus—being a Buckeye and that is where I am living now."

        

