Kevin Love, McCourty Brothers Finalists for Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 20, 2020

Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) drives against the Boston Celtics in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin LoveNew England Patriots defensive backs Devin and Jason McCourty, Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore, Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz and WWE Superstar Titus O'Neill were named the 2020 nominees for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.

The honor will be handed out at the 2020 ESPYs in June and is given to the athlete(s) that show the greatest humanitarian work off his or her respective field of play. 

"ESPN recognizes that this year more than ever, athletes, teams and leagues have been leading the way in responding to the needs of communities across the country and the world," said Kevin Martinez, vice president of ESPN Corporate Citizenship. "For six years, ESPN has been honored to telecast the Sports Humanitarian Awards, which highlights the impact that sports has to create social change, and we're excited to carry that narrative through the ESPYS and our other platforms."

      

