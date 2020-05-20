Redskins' Antonio Gandy-Golden Fully Recovered After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Rookie wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden, whom Washington selected out of Liberty in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft, reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 in March but has now recovered.

JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reported the news, noting Gandy-Golden self-quarantined following the positive test.

"All indications are that Gandy-Golden's bout with the coronavirus won't impact his ability to compete for playing time this fall," Finlay wrote.

Gandy-Golden released a statement on his diagnosis, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network:

While Gandy-Golden did not attend a football powerhouse, he impressed the last two seasons at Liberty. He finished the 2018 campaign with 71 catches for 1,037 yards and 10 touchdowns and followed up with 79 catches for 1,396 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2019.

He does not blow past defenders in the open field with speed, as evidenced by his 4.60-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, but he is 6'4" and can battle cornerbacks for jump balls and fade routes.

Terry McLaurin was the only wide receiver on Washington's team last year who topped 365 receiving yards, so Gandy-Golden will have the opportunity to compete for significant playing time in his rookie season.

Look for him to battle Kelvin Harmon for a starting role as the season approaches.