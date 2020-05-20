Report: NBA Considering Houston as Site for Games Alongside Orlando, Las Vegas

As the NBA continues to explore scenarios to potentially finish this season, the city of Houston is reportedly being considered as a host site for games. 

Per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, while Orlando and Las Vegas remain the "most likely" host cities, Houston has the facilities to incorporate multiple teams because of the close proximity between the Toyota Center⁠—home of the Houston Rockets⁠—and George R. Brown Convention Center. 

Appearing on The Dan Patrick Show (h/t Cody Taylor of Rookie Wire) on Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said the league is "starting to narrow down to a one- or two-site scenario" with Orlando getting "a lot of traction."

O'Connor did note the possibility remains that teams could play games in their own arenas as more states have become open to the idea of hosting sporting events in the coming months. 

On Monday, governors from New York, California and Texas told reporters sports could resume in their respective states later this summer. 

California Governor Gavin Newsom said sporting events without fans could be permitted in the "first week or so of June."

Video Play Button

One reason the NBA prefers to hold games at neutral sites, according to O'Connor, is because it's "easier to control variables—the more people involved, the greater the risk."

The Toyota Center and George R. Brown Convention Center are approximately one mile apart in downtown Houston. The convention center has five floors and measures 1.8 million square feet, including five exhibit halls that are at least 125,000 square feet. 

