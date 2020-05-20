Unnamed NFL Player Suing United Airlines over Alleged Sexual Harassment, Assault

PEDRO PARDO/Getty Images

An unnamed NFL player filed a lawsuit against United Airlines on Wednesday alleging the company failed to properly respond to his reporting of sexual assault and harassment during a Feb. 10 flight from Los Angeles to Newark, New Jersey.

Bleacher Report's Master Tesfatsion reported the player, who's listed in the complaint as John Doe 1, filed the suit in coordination with another male passenger (John Doe 2). They allege four complaints were made against a female passenger sitting in the same row for "unwanted sexual advances" before flight attendants moved her.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.