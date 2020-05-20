David Fizdale: We'll 'Hear a Lot of Vulgarities' in NBA Games Without Fans

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 20, 2020

New York Knicks head coach David Fizdale calls out to his team during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in New York. The Hornets won 103-102. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Former Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks head coach David Fizdale predicted Monday that NBA fans will hear plenty of colorful language if the 2019-20 season resumes without fans in attendance.

Fizdale told Darnay Tripp of NBC San Diego the empty arenas would create a unique atmosphere and provide television viewers with a different perspective.

"Now you're gonna hear everything," he said. "You're gonna hear dialogue between people. You're gonna hear a lot of vulgarities."

Fizdale said he's optimistic the NBA will return at some point this summer and provide a "nice jump to the system for everybody."

The 45-year-old Los Angeles native explained he thinks the best path forward is completing the campaign with only the teams that have a chance of making the playoffs to limit the number of quarantines necessary to make the plan happen.

"Is it worth risking the employees that you need to show up to the games to make a game function?" Fizdale told Tripp. "Is it worth the players' health? The coaches' health? The trainers' health?"

He added: "To be away from my family and not being able to interact face-to-face with them every day would be difficult."

In terms of the viewership experience, the UFC has already started to showcase that an empty arena creates a far different vibe than one packed with thousands of fans. Namely, fans can hear conversations like this one between Glover Teixeira and Anthony Smith last week:

Video Play Button

The NBA season has been halted since March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Related

    Biggest What-If Trades in NBA History

    @BR_NBA staff examines the real rumors that almost turned into blockbuster trades

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Biggest What-If Trades in NBA History

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Best Re-Draft Values at Each Position 💰

    We look at which teams got the most out of their picks in our re-draft series

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Best Re-Draft Values at Each Position 💰

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Teams with Biggest Breakthrough Potential

    NBA squads best positioned for a comeback 📈

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Teams with Biggest Breakthrough Potential

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA's Most Disrespectful Crossovers Ever

    Ranking nine of the NBA's best ankle-breakers 😬

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA's Most Disrespectful Crossovers Ever

    Mandela Namaste
    via Bleacher Report