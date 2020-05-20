Antoine Walker Talks 2001 Games with Retired Michael Jordan, 16-Year-Old LeBron

TOM MIHALEK/Getty Images

While many debate who is the greatest basketball player of all time between Michael Jordan and LeBron James, former Boston Celtics forward Antoine Walker got to play with both on the same court.

Walker appeared on Tuesday's episode of the McNeil & Parkins Show on 670 The Score in Chicago and detailed the 2001 pickup games with a retired Jordan, NBA players and 16-year-old James.

"He called me," Walker said of Jordan. "And he was like, 'Hey, I'm thinking about making a comeback. I need you in the gym with me.'"

Walker also said, "We treated LeBron like a 16-year-old," while highlighting Jordan's constant trash talk and how "competitive" the games were even though Jordan's days of dominating the NBA with the Chicago Bulls were in the past.

James also discussed the pickup games during an appearance on UNINTERRUPTED (warning: NSFW language), recalling the trash talk between Jordan and Walker and his thoughts of "this can't be real" that he was on the same court as His Airness as a high schooler:

Maverick Carter pointed out Jordan said "that's why they pay me $33 million to do this" after he hit a game-winning jumper in one of the pickup games.

James also said he never lost a game when he was teammates with Jordan when he was at the Bulls legend's camp during his rookie season on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In retrospect, it probably shouldn't come as a surprise that arguably the two best players in NBA history went undefeated when they were on the same team.