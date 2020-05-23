Kris Statlander Beats Penelope Ford at AEW Double or Nothing 2020

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

Kris Statlander defeated Penelope Ford at the All Elite Wrestling Double or Nothing pay-per-view on Saturday night.

Ford put up a good fight, especially on short notice. However, she eventually fell victim to the Big Bang Theory.

The match was originally supposed to pit Statlander against Britt Baker, but Baker got injured in a tag team match on Wednesday's episode of Dynamite, which saw her and Nyla Rose team up against Statlander and Hikaru Shida.

While much of the focus entering Double or Nothing was on the AEW Women's Championship match between Rose and Shida, Ford and Statlander attempted to steal some of the spotlight and showcase the depth of the AEW women's division.

Baker hasn't endeared herself to any of the babyfaces in the AEW women's division recently, but her issues with Statlander became apparent a couple of weeks ago in a Fatal 4-Way match to determine the No. 1 contender for the AEW Women's Championship.

Shida won that match by pinning Ford, and one of the main reasons she was able to score the victory was the fact that Baker and Statlander were preoccupied outside the ring.

Baker became so enraged with Statlander that she put her in her patented Lockjaw submission finisher and refused to let go despite officials pleading with her to do so.

That seemed like the ideal way to build toward another women's match of importance on the Double or Nothing card, but with Baker unable to compete, Ford got an opportunity to show that she deserves to be in the spotlight as well.

Ford seemingly has the attitude and athleticism needed to be a top star in the women's division, but her opportunities were somewhat limited prior to Saturday.

Statlander is still developing on all fronts since she has only been in the wrestling business for a few years, but it is clear to anyone who watches her that she is oozing with potential and has the physical tools that few other women in AEW possess.

Both Ford and Statlander have all the makings of future AEW Women's champions, but by virtue of her win Saturday, Statlander may be the de facto No. 1 contender, which speaks to how AEW views her in the pecking order.

