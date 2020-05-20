Timberwolves, Mayo Clinic Spearheading COVID-19 Antibody Testing in NBA

Timberwolves, Mayo Clinic Spearheading COVID-19 Antibody Testing in NBAMay 20, 2020
Dr. Robby Sikka, Minnesota Timberwolves Vice President of Basketball Performance and Technology, and the Mayo Clinic have partnered to lead "a league-wide study that aims to establish what percentage of NBA players, coaches, executives and staff have developed antibodies against the coronavirus," according to ESPN's Malika Andrews.
The Mayo Clinic is headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota—around an hour-and-a-half away from the Timberwolves' Target Center.
"We are learning about this disease," Sikka told Andrews. "We have learned a lot in two months. So, if we can take the next two months, learn on the fly, mitigate risk, then we can move pretty quickly to do the right things to have safe play."
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported May 4 that the NBA was going to participate in an antibody study, with The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski adding that the Timberwolves "will be one of the first teams" to do so:
The Timberwolves organization was directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic when All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns lost his 58-year-old mother, Jacqueline Towns, to complications from COVID-19 on April 13.
Prior to that, Towns had donated $100,000 to the Mayo Clinic:
The NBA began its indefinite suspension of the 2019-20 season March 12.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver reportedly established a timeline for a decision about whether to return last week:
The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA
Adam Silver and the NBA aim to make a decision on the 2019-20 season in 2-to-4 weeks. What more to know from Silver's call with owners on Tuesday -- including the potential playing grounds protocol. NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on @TheAthletic: https://t.co/sEIf8LA1dN
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Attendees left Board of Governors call w/ Adam Silver today feeling positive about momentum toward an NBA return to play this season. Discussion included how league/players will need to get comfortable w/ some positive tests for virus not shutting down a resumption
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Among factors league's studying in ramp-up to final decision: Understanding trajectory of new cases, understanding who's getting severely ill and why, developments in testing and how other sports are handling positive tests among participants and continuing to play, sources say. https://t.co/tkbh9poiQD
Teams were granted permission to reopen their respective practice facilities May 8. As of Monday, 17 teams had done so:
Per CNN, the United States has 1,528,568 positive COVID-19 cases that have resulted in 91,921 deaths.
