Redskins Great Dexter Manley 'Doing Much Better' After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 20, 2020

SAN DIEGO,CA-CIRCA 1988:Dexter Manley of the Washington Redskins celebrates at Super Bowl 22 against the Denver Broncos played at Jack Murphy Stadium circa 1988 on January 31st 1988. (Photo by Owen C. Shaw/Getty Images) (Photo by Owen C. Shaw/Getty Images)
Owen C. Shaw/Getty Images

Former Washington Redskins defensive end Dexter Manley is "doing much better" following his COVID-19 diagnosis, per ex-teammate John Riggins on his Riggo The Diesel podcast Tuesday.

"He is doing much better," Riggins said (h/t 'Skins staff writer Kyle Stackpole). "I'm not sure he was ever really that ill, but his oxygen levels were a little low, they put him on oxygen, he has never been on a ventilator. All of this stuff is improving as we speak. He's still got a little ways to go."

Per Stackpole, Riggins received the news firsthand from Manley's wife, Lydia.

He added: "[Manley's] slowly but steadily making a recovery against this virus that's been ravaging the entire world."

Voice of the Redskins Larry Michael also provided the following update: "He hopes to be back talking smack real soon, and that's directly from Lydia."

Les Carpenter of the Washington Post had reported Saturday that Manley had been hospitalized due to COVID-19. He also received word from Manley's daughter, Dalis, that he had to receive oxygen a couple of weeks following the positive test result.

The fifth-round draft pick was a superstar in D.C., amassing a team-record 91 career sacks from 1981 to 1989. Those figures do not include the 1981 season, as sacks did not become an officially counted stat until 1982.

Video Play Button

The two-time Super Bowl champion, who won a Lombardi Trophy with the aforementioned Riggins for the 1982 season, was a First Team All-Pro in 1986 when he had 18.5 sacks for the NFC finalist 'Skins, who lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion New York Giants.

The ex-Oklahoma State Cowboy finished his career in 1991 after stints with the Phoenix Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Related

    Redskins Great Dexter Manley 'Doing Much Better' After COVID-19 Diagnosis

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Redskins Great Dexter Manley 'Doing Much Better' After COVID-19 Diagnosis

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Ol' Ricky's Redskins Tales - George Preston Marshall

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Ol' Ricky's Redskins Tales - George Preston Marshall

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Tretter: Hurdles in NFL Return

    NFLPA president and Browns center says he sees many issues before season can return during pandemic

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tretter: Hurdles in NFL Return

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Brady Replies to Super Bowl 51 Tweet with MJ Meme 😆

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brady Replies to Super Bowl 51 Tweet with MJ Meme 😆

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report