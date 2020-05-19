2020 NBA 2K League Results: Warriors Dominant; Pacers, Raptors Cruise

Steven Freeman/Getty Images

There would be no Game 3s on Tuesday.

The day's slate of NBA 2K League games didn't exactly come down to the wire, with four sweeps on the schedule and a few sobering blowouts. Below, we'll break down the day's scores, top performances and highlight-reel moments.

Results

Raptors Uprising GC def. Knicks Gaming: 83-65, 78-72

Pacers Gaming def. 76ers GC: 64-47, 61-54

Warriors Gaming Squad def. Lakers Gaming: 69-60, 105-47

Wizards District Gaming def. Pistons GT: 58-47, 82-41

Recap

Raptors Uprising GC started things off with a convincing showing against Knicks Gaming before a tight Game 2. KennyGotWork started things off in style with 37 points in Game 1, while ReeceMode's 28 points and eight three-pointers paced them in Game 2.

Pacers Gaming, meanwhile, beat up on 76ers GC with a balanced attack, as four players hit double-digit points in Game 1 and all five starters hit the mark in Game 2.

That can be rare in NBA 2K League, where a team's best scorer often carries the load on the offensive side of the ball. Not the case for Pacers Gaming on Tuesday night, however.

In the late slate, Warriors Gaming Squad offered a beatdown for the ages in Game 2 against Lakers Gaming, winning by a whopping 58 points. CB13 alone outscored the Lakers with 53 points, adding 10 assists and two steals.

There are double-doubles, and then there is that double-double.

Finally, Wizards District Gaming rolled Pistons GT in both games of their series, with JBM popping off with 52 points and 12 assists combined in the two games.

Dayfri added a double-double in each game, with 14 points and 16 boards in Game 1 and 13 points and 19 rebounds in Game 2.