Magic Johnson 'Happy' Michael Jordan Expressed His Emotions in 'The Last Dance'

Michael Jordan told his full story during the 10-episode documentary series The Last Dance, which included some emotional moments from the Hall of Fame basketball player. Magic Johnson was impressed by his friend's vulnerability, as he explained on After the Dance:

"I was happy for Michael because Michael doesn't show his emotion a lot in public," Johnson said. "So you can tell that he was so into this documentary, he was into his own story about himself. And also I think it even touched him to be able to touch all these people to know that millions are watching each and every Sunday. He didn't hold anything back."

The most notable moment came when Jordan was discussing his intensity toward his teammates in Episode 7:

The former Chicago Bulls star was known for his competitiveness throughout his career but teared up while thinking about how others viewed him.

Johnson has known Jordan for a long time, playing with him on the 1992 U.S. Olympic team as well as against him for years, including the 1991 NBA Finals. They have both been in executive roles since retiring.

He was still able to see something new from the documentary that he didn't expect from Jordan.