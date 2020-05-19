Tom Brady Replies to Super Bowl 51 Tweet with Viral Michael Jordan Meme

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady appreciated ESPN's joke about Super Bowl LI:

Brady and the New England Patriots were trailing the Atlanta Falcons 28-3 into the third quarter before scoring 25 unanswered points to force overtime. Patriots running back James White secured the comeback victory with a two-yard touchdown run to defeat Atlanta 34-28.

At least 30 all-time records were set or tied in Super Bowl LI, according to NFL.com, and Brady was responsible for several of those:

"Aside from the already-known marks that Brady broke (most appearances, most wins by starting QB, most Super Bowl MVPs), the Patriots legend's prolific second half put him in statistical rare air, according to NFL Research.

"Brady's late-game barrage led him to break numerous Super Bowl passing records, including pass attempts (62), completions (43) and passing yards (466). The four-time Super Bowl MVP also set marks in those all-time categories with 309, 207 and 2,071, respectively."

The win earned Brady his fifth Super Bowl title. He would capture one more (Super Bowl LIII, 2018 season) before departing New England for the Buccaneers during free agency in March.

Brady will be tasked with leading the Bucs to the playoffs for the first time since 2007 and has extra incentive because Super Bowl LV is scheduled to be hosted by Tampa's Raymond James Stadium.