Capital One's 'The Match': Odds, Prop Bets and Purse Details for Golf Event

Capital One’s "The Match: Champions for Charity" between the team of Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning versus Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, will host the event, which will air on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN.

Capital One's "The Match" will be an 18-hole matchplay contest, with different formats for the front and back nine, as PGATour.com explained:

"Four-ball will be the format on holes 1-9. The amateur player will be given three handicap strokes on the nine; one stroke each on a par 3, par 4 and par 5 on holes to be identified by the committee. Modified alternate shot will be the format on holes 10-18. On every hole, each player will play from the teeing area. A ball will be chosen in-play and strokes are played on an alternating basis until the hole is decided, under the rules of golf covering foursomes."

Here's a look at the match odds and notable prop bets as of 11 p.m. ET Friday, via DraftKings Sportsbook. Purse details, a preview and a pick are available as well.

Match Odds

Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning: -195 ($195 bet to win $100)

Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady: +165 ($100 bet to win $165)

Notable Prop Bets

Hole on Which Match Will Be Won: Holes 15-17 (-110), 18th Hole or Extra Holes (+160), 14th Hole or Earlier (+450)

Hole 1 (Brady): Birdie (+1000), No Birdie (-2500), Fairway in Regulation (-118), Not in Regulation (-106)

Hole 1 (Manning): Birdie (+800), No Birdie (-1667), Fairway in Regulation (-137), Not in Regulation (+110)

Hole 3 (Longest Tee Shot Between Manning and Brady): Manning (-125), Brady (+100)

Hole 4: Nearest To Hole After Tee Shot: Woods (+125), Mickelson (+175), Manning (+600), Brady (+650)

Hole in One (Either Team): +5000

Purse Details

Per a WarnerMedia press release, the four golfers and WarnerMedia will combine to make a $10 million donation for COVID-19 relief. Furthermore, the event will link up with the ALL IN Challenge—which is raising money for COVID-19 relief through sweepstakes and celebrity and athlete auctions for items and experiences—for on-course challenges (i.e. side bets) for charity.

The release also noted which COVID-19 relief-focused charities will benefit from the event:

"Donations will be made to organizations working across multiple areas of need including Direct Relief, which equips health workers on the front lines with life-changing medical supplies; the American Red Cross, which has adapted its everyday emergency relief efforts to work within this new environment, including providing virtual support and collecting convalescent plasma for COVID-19 treatment; Save Small Business, a grant-making initiative to help small business employers who are struggling due to the pandemic; and the ALL IN Challenge, an initiative that aims to eliminate food insecurity by providing food to those in need."

Preview and Pick

The odds clearly favor the Woods and Manning team, as do individual props featuring Woods vs. Mickelson and Manning against Brady.

Woods has performed better than Mickelson on the PGA Tour since 2018, when he returned from injuries that held him to just one start over the 2016 and 2017 campaigns.

The 15-time major winner has played 35 events from 2018-2010, per Official World Golf Ranking. He's won three times (including the 2019 Masters), finished second on two occasions (including the 2018 PGA Championship) and landed in the top 10 a total of 13 times.

In comparison, Mickelson has missed 13 cuts in 47 events with nine top-10 finishes. He did win the 2019 and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and 2018 WGC-Mexico Championship, though.

As for the two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks' golf games, ESPN's Bob Harig reported the following on April 23:

"Both have single-digit handicaps, most recently listed as an 8 for each. That means they typically shoot around 80. It doesn't hurt that Manning is a member at Augusta National as well as at Cherry Hills in Denver. Brady recently joined Seminole and is also a member of The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, home to the 1999 Ryder Cup and three U.S. Opens. The U.S. Open is scheduled to return there in 2022."

Although their reported handicaps are the same, Manning still appears to have an edge over Brady in the prop bets, implying the oddsmakers (and bettors) believe him to be a better golfer than his former NFL rival.

Perhaps the fact that Manning theoretically has more time on his hands to hit the links has something to do with it, as he's been retired for four years.

It's something Brady jokingly referenced in response to a highlight of Manning sticking his approach shot on the 10th hole at the AT&T 2020 Pebble Beach Pro-Am last February:

Brady is now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 20 years with the New England Patriots.

Manning's performance at the 2020 Pebble Beach Pro-Am was impressive, though, as he and Luke Donald finished tied for ninth with a 24-under score.

Ultimately, it's difficult to bet against the Woods-Manning combo. They arguably have the best and third-best golfers in the quartet. In addition, they are playing on Woods' home course. Per Craig Dolch for the Palm Beach Post, the 44-year-old does most of his golfing away from the PGA Tour at Medalist.

In comparison, an anonymous club member told Dolch that he did not recall Mickelson ever playing there.

The edges all steer toward Woods and Manning. Mickelson and Brady should be able to hold their own long enough to make this matchup interesting, but expect the Woods-Manning duo to take this one home.

