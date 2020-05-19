49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: 'Crazy to Me' Jimmy Garoppolo Doesn't Get Deserved Respect

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 19, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 2: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 and Kyle Juszczyk #44 of the San Francisco 49ers talk on the field before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has heard all of the Jimmy Garoppolo slander and is fed up. 

On a Tuesday call with reporters, Juszczyk took a moment to remind everyone just how successful his quarterback has been. 

"It's crazy to me that he doesn't get the respect he deserves for what a phenomenal season I think he had, the numbers that he put up, the way he led this team," Juszczyk said per NBC Sports' Matt Maiocco. "He was no doubt our leader on offense. He brought us to a Super Bowl and within seven minutes of winning one. So for him not to get the respect I feel he deserves is pretty wild to me." 

     

