49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: 'Crazy to Me' Jimmy Garoppolo Doesn't Get Deserved Respect

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has heard all of the Jimmy Garoppolo slander and is fed up.

On a Tuesday call with reporters, Juszczyk took a moment to remind everyone just how successful his quarterback has been.

"It's crazy to me that he doesn't get the respect he deserves for what a phenomenal season I think he had, the numbers that he put up, the way he led this team," Juszczyk said per NBC Sports' Matt Maiocco. "He was no doubt our leader on offense. He brought us to a Super Bowl and within seven minutes of winning one. So for him not to get the respect I feel he deserves is pretty wild to me."

