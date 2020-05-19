Jets' Mekhi Becton Says Rookie Goals Are to Start at OT, Make 2021 NFL Playoffs

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

New York Jets offensive lineman Mekhi Becton does not expect to have a rookie learning curve.

"I want to start as a rookie and I want to make the playoffs," Becton told reporters Monday, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Cimini noted that the Jets have not begun a season with a rookie starting along the offensive line since Nick Mangold and D'Brickashaw Ferguson did so in 2006.

New York selected Becton at No. 11 overall in the 2020 NFL draft.

